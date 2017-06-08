Dare to Wear Love Charity Fashion Gala

This year’s Dare to Wear Love Fashion Gala raised an incredible $278,000. Dare to Wear Love — an event in its sixth year — celebrates the skills and dedication to social justice of Canada’s fashion design and performing artist community. The total amount of funds raised went toward the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s LGBTQ initiative, which aims to provide funding for HIV and AIDS services for LGBTQ communities in sub-Saharan Africa. The money raised will go toward organizations in 15 African countries by supporting these organizations’ life-saving and life-enhancing HIV and AIDS programs; supporting these programs’ security and sustainability; offering peer-to-peer mentoring opportunities for community-based LGBTQ organizations; and supplying emergency resources for organizations that require support in order to proceed with their work. The Dare to Wear Love Fashion Gala took place on May 12 at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto. Some notable guests in attendance included Toronto Councillor Joe Cressy and Stephen Lewis himself. An anonymous donor matched the total raised up to $100,000.

www.daretowearlove.com

www.stephenlewisfoundation.org

Photos by George Pimentel Photography