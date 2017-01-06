Ammon Carver: Fringe and Philanthropy

Praised as one of the best in the business, New York-based hairstylist Ammon Carver is making waves. The Salt Lake City-born stylist was nominated an outstanding five times by the North American Hairstyling Awards for Editorial Stylist of the Year. Ammon first studied hair in Colorado and his New York career began at the Warren-Tricomi Salon in the Plaza Hotel, where he quickly rose to popularity as one of their premier stylists.

In 2014 Carver opened Ammon Carver Studio in New York. The unique venue serves as a hybrid salon and photo studio combo, as the space aims to give stylists the experience of being photo shoot session stylists — encouraging education and growth.

Carver is not only adored for his immense talent but his magnetic personality. Those who can’t snag an appointment with the hair guru himself can join the thousands of followers already tapping into Carver’s creativity through his inspiring social media channels.

When his magic hands aren’t busy tousling the hair of A-listers or running the day-to-day operations of his salon-slash-photo studio, Carver is working passionately as the global creative director for L’Anza Healing Haircare.

Nearly three years ago, after over a decade of experience working for a well-known commercial haircare brand, Carver jumped at the opportunity to work with a smaller and socially and environmentally responsible company.

“[L’Anza] felt like a great place to showcase what I stand for as an artist, that sort of authentic, ‘we are more than people imagine,’” says Carver of his decision to join L’Anza. “As cheesy as it sounds, we do have the ability to change the world.”

In his role as global creative director, Carver experiences firsthand how L’Anza is impacting communities globally. The haircare brand’s vision includes green initiatives like eco-friendly packaging, utilizing recycled materials and enforcing sustainable company practices, as well as implementing programs to recycle, reduce pollution and conserve energy. L’Anza also invests resources in supporting impoverished communities and participating in charities worldwide, like The Breast Cancer Research Fund. L’Anza and Ammon Carver Studio also joined charitable organization Walk the Walk, sponsoring a cut-a-thon to raise funds for educational tools, hygiene and food supplies for the children living in Mumbai, India.

“Today, people are more aware of the world around them than ever before,” says Carver. “Although there are still so many brands out there that have good performing products, I think more so than ever people are really trying to attach themselves to brands that stand for something more.”

In 2016, the respected hair care brand launched its newest line of products. Carver is currently working on educating brand ambassadors on L’Anza’s new Color Attach System. The line tackles the issue most clients have with their hair colour — longevity of colour and brilliance.

The Color Attach System is comprised of four core products including two in-service colour attach treatments, one that is sprayed before the colour is applied, and one that provides luminance afterwards.

“It doesn’t adjust your formula,” says Carver. “There are a lot of products out right now that guarantee or set up the hair colour to last longer, but they are a little bit costly or they take a bit of time and you have to adjust your formula.”

The two take-homes are Carver’s personal favourites. The Color Guard formula is used pre-shower to protect your colour from water fadage, wicking water away like a lotus leaf. The second, the Color Illuminator, is an actual colour brightener. When colour gets dull or foggy, the product aims to make the cuticle layer more transparent and reveal the colour’s brilliance once again. “I use it all the time as my last thing right before one of my models or clients goes on set to have their photo taken,” says Carver. “It’s spectacular.”

L’Anza is growing rapidly as a leading hair care brand, and Carver is thrilled to be on the frontlines, aiding the company’s growth. “Our goal would definitely be to triple in size in the next five years,” says Carver. “It’s a lofty goal but we are pushing every single year, and we’re trying to do it for the right reasons — we still want to maintain those values.”

www.ammoncarver.com

www.instagram.com/ammoncarver