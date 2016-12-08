Ferris Rafauli

Founder, Ferris Rafauli – Grandeur Luxury Homes Inc.

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, perhaps the greatest Renaissance man since the Renaissance, once defined architecture as eine erstarrte Muzik, or “frozen music.” This statement speaks to the soul of another artist, one of the GTA’s most respected designers and builders, Ferris Rafauli, whose philosophy is “the art is the design — the science is the build.”

Ferris Rafauli is an iconic architectural designer and artist who conceives, designs and builds ultra-luxury homes and lifestyle creations for elite clientele worldwide. In an exclusive interview with Dolce Magazine, he is very clear about what drives his passion for great design.

“I enjoy creating spaces that inspire and arouse all the senses, yet still remain true to classic and formal architecture with strict discipline and arrangement,” he says. “Important to me is the pursuit of creating structures and environments that are opulent, awe-inspiring and that evoke a special emotional feeling for all that experience it, whether they are passing through it or living in it.”

This game-changer’s name has been synonymous with iconic designs and precision construction of some of the most notable and luxurious estate homes in Canada for more than 15 years. It has been said that great architecture invites people in, and from his headquarters in Oakville, Rafauli involves himself in every aspect of his projects to ensure they deliver that ultimate combination of not only great architecture, but beauty as well.

“High design is one element of beauty, with the other element being the high level of construction and precision required to translate the beauty of the design seamlessly. The two are married and one cannot live without the other,” Rafauli says. “This has contributed to my success as the end product is seamless, from luxurious and opulent creative designs that I create through to precision construction that I execute. This results in the ultimate experience I provide my clients, from conceptual designs, approval processes and precision construction through to move-in and white-glove service for the life of the house.”

“Important to me is the pursuit of creating structures and environments that are opulent, awe-inspiring and that evoke a special emotional feeling for all that experience it, whether they are passing through it or living in it”

Each home Rafauli designs is indeed a work of art in that the homes are original and creative, while incorporating and respecting the practical lifestyle requirements, wants and needs of his clients. This is a rare and unique balance, and something that Rafauli is always trying to enhance with his creative approach to elevated elegance. A signature of his designs is that they have always had a certain passion, edge and flair.

“I continue to always push the envelope of creativity to the next level with the goal of creating designs that are relevant today and for the next 100 years, but also could have existed 100 years ago,” he says.

Not unlike many other notable creative people in creative fields, Rafauli has varied and eclectic tastes when it comes to architecture, just like a Renaissance man named Goethe once had.

“I enjoy many different genres, so long as the execution of the authenticity of the intended design is followed through with all layers of the design,” he says. “This includes the architecture, interior design, furniture, construction and surrounding landscaping. Hence with each project I have a passion for designing and building each and every one of these elements, because in my world, I believe it is absolutely necessary in achieving the perfect product.”

And like most artists, it is his passion for the pursuit of creativity which drives him. “The truth is I am always pursuing the next ultimate level of luxury designs with each project I finish and each project I start,” he says. “Being in the world of uber-luxury, my focus is on consistency of the highest standards in design, discipline and quality.”

Rafauli’s personal philosophy is based upon advice given to him at a very young age by his mother and his father, a philosophy which continues to guide him to this day.

“I believe the simplest philosophies are the best philosophies,” he says. “To always pursue the very best within you with respect to everything that you do, as a professional and a person. Being successful as a professional is not enough, you need to work at being a successful human being as well. Usually you cannot have one without the other.”

When asked by Dolce what he knows now that he wished he knew 20 years ago, Rafauli does not hesitate in his answer. “That time is the most valuable commodity and that time does indeed fly by,” he says. “The only way to control time so that is does not pass you by is to try and live a balanced and well-rounded life.”

photo by geoff fitzgerald