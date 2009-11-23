The Ferris Rafauli Report: The Sky is Limitless

Some of the world’s most successful visionaries have been criticized for their seemingly impossible pursuits. Ferris Rafauli is proof that the greatest feats sometimes stem from inconceivable daydreams. If it weren’t for years spent building capacious castles in the sky, this 32-year-old design magnate might not have his dream job of building sky-grazing castles on the ground. “For those who are looking to achieve greatness, you cannot do so without passion,” says Rafauli, who is currently working on what will soon be one of Canada’s largest homes, a 40,000 sq.ft. mansion in Mississauga, Ont.

Lauded as one of Canada’s youngest and most influential homebuilders, Ferris Rafauli has homeowners fawning for his inspired eye and transcendent taste. Despite his youthfulness and boyish charisma, Rafauli has been on the design front for over a decade. While most 18-year-olds were still learning how to use a hammer, Rafauli had just driven the last nail into his first luxury home. “My passion for design stemmed at a young age. To me design is one of those things that you either have or you don’t, it comes naturally. It’s not something that is only studied, there’s a bit of innateness to it,” he says. While his father didn’t directly foreshadow his interest in the trade, he was still a great inspiration. “My father wasn’t a builder per say, but he always taught my brother and I to pick a career in life that we could be passionate about,” says the luxury builder.

It wasn’t long until Rafauli began laying the foundation for his current empire of success, Grandeur Luxury Homes Inc., a design-build company that customizes their clients’ dream homes, putting the art of perfection on a pedestal. “What we try to do is provide our clients with that seamless integration of architecture and ultra luxury interior design. So not only do we do luxurious floor plans, but we tie all that in with luxury interior design,” says the entrepreneur behind one of the busiest design-build companies in Ontario. While Rafauli respectfully refuses to play the name game, some of the best in the biz have sought his talents. “It’s an honour when people ask you to design their home. I’m flattered that they put their trust in me,” he says.

It is as clear as crystal hanging from a chandelier that passion is at the forefront of his success. “This may sound funny but I’m extremely passionate about the linear shape of things. There’s something about the symmetry of design, colour schemes, extreme detail, the shapes of rooms, plan layouts and materials that just excites me,” says Rafauli, his enthusiasm increasing. “It’s not difficult to work hard at something you are passionate about, but it’s painful to work hard at something you’re not,” he adds.

When he’s not building homes, he’s busy building a stronger community. Throughout the year Rafauli donates regularly and attends charitable events like the Rally for Kids with Cancer Scavenger Cup that supports the SickKids Foundation. “I believe we all have the responsibility to do that, particularly people who have the means to do so,” says Rafauli, who’s brave enough to admit that he also occasionally enjoys a good chick-flick.

Though his life has an abundance of depth, Rafauli imparts wisdom that is simple, at least on the surface. “Try to seek out what it is you enjoy in life and do it,” says the man who’s living his sky-high dreams. “I’m so lucky that I didn’t have to learn that lesson through a mistake.”

www.grandeur.ca 905.639.6280