King’s Crowning Gem

With its grand stone home hidden from view of the road, this enchanted forest estate is perfect for nature lovers and those craving a private piece of paradise. Totally equipped with everything one may need to retreat, relax or entertain, Foxley Green checks all the boxes.

On the perimeter of King Township awaits Foxley Green, a lush, perfectly groomed 80-acre country escape, with a jaw-dropping 21,630-square-foot home at its centre. Don’t let its grandeur fool you. The grand estate embraces visitors with the unmistakable warmth and humbleness of its muted-stone exterior tones — no flash, all charm. What’s more, the gorgeous property mimics a secluded retreat, complete with riding stables, winding hiking trails, fish ponds, waterfall, skating rink in the winter and both guest and staff homes. Foxley Green offers owners the best of both worlds with the serenity of its surrounding nature and the convenience of nearby amenities, superior schools, restaurants and highways.

The lush elements of the outdoors flow through the home, incorporating warmth — starting with the solid beamed ceiling in the main entry hall, pine flooring throughout and panelled walls that add great dimension to the space. From Venetian-plaster interior wall treatments and extensive wood panelling that add to the elegance of the living space to a light-filled garden room and bar, the estate exudes a tasteful, luxurious charm throughout.

“The primary inspiration for this stone home came from the time the owners spent living in England and travelling throughout Europe,” says John Dunlap of Moffat Dunlap Real Estate. “They were very inspired by the high ceilings, beautiful finishing craftsmanship, large fireplaces, tapestries, art and incredible stonework found in the historic homes. They loved the idea of a grand room for entertaining, but one that family and guests could be very comfortable in.”

The breathtaking ambience provides the perfect backdrop to your next indoor or outdoor soiree. “The main house is wonderful for entertaining, with its front foyer and grand living room leading to a west-facing stone patio overlooking the property and private pond in the distance,” says Dunlap, who shares that the main room once comfortably hosted a 100-person wedding.

Comfort is an understatement. This cozy property has sweeping views of the landscape, which can be enjoyed in every room, further blurring the line between the great outdoors and the comfortable indoors. “The clients had a deep appreciation for the architecture and the details,” says Kent Taylor, principal designer of Foxley Green. “I don’t think at that time back in the ‘00s there was that type of commitment to building such a high-calibre home of that scale on a farm.” The spa-like ambience is continued throughout the home, as Foxley Green is equipped with a massage room, indoor pool, billiards room, exercise area and light-filled living space. “It’s breathtaking; there’s a beautiful etched-glass coral reef scene, a large seating area and a fireplace [to] accent the indoor pool wing,” says Dunlap.

Positioned on the north side of the second floor is a serene master suite fit for royalty. The large space features its own sitting room overlooking the gardens, the walk-in closet of your dreams and his and hers bathrooms — a stunning five-piece ensuite with marble floors and private laundry, and a three-piece featuring an oversized shower with body jets. The bespoke space offers the perfect atmosphere to unwind and recharge.

With a plethora of unique features, this property manages to strike the perfect balance of nature’s charm and simple elegance. The home is perfect for those with an affinity for the outdoors and an appreciation for the finer things. One of this property’s most unique features is its cupola at the very top of the house. “The owners loved the idea of being able to go up there and enjoy unobstructed views of the township in all directions,” says Taylor.

Listed at $24.95 million, Dunlap says the property can’t be beat. Learn more about Foxley Green on Moffat Dunlap Real Estate’s website.

www.moffatdunlap.com