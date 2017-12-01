A Modernist’s Dream – Luxury Suburban Home

Fusing unmistakable mid-century modern architecture with a love of the natural elements, this rural escape brings together the best of both worlds for those who seek to live in the true lap of luxury.

This luxurious 41-acre estate is something straight out of a Hollywood movie: a sophisticated, smart home perfectly hidden in the heart of the suburbs. It has that James Bond Diamonds Are Forever feel, certainly not the kind of architecture you’d expect to see in Caledon, Ont. Pull up to the gated property from the rural road and you’ll be instantly enamoured with the forest-lined estate. Its grandeur offers an unmistakable sense of seclusion and security, perfect for those who value their privacy.

“There are quite a few buyers interested in new builds with modern architecture and design, and that’s very hard to find in a rural setting,” says John Dunlap of Moffat Dunlap Real Estate. “It’s a gem.”

Not only is the Caledon home totally equipped with the latest in home automation tech, its modern design seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living. Beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows offer stunning views of the woodland property and its opulent outdoor amenities.

Surrounding the home are expansive multi-tiered decks with adjoining waterfall gardens. The outdoor living spaces also feature a firepit with a stone seating area. No truly modern home would be complete without a state-of-the-art infinity pool, and this one is heated for four-season use and equipped with advanced LED lighting. “This home probably has the highest degree of home automation technology that we’ve seen — climate, security, lighting, [and] sound,” says Dunlap.

Much like its desirable exterior, the interior of this modern masterpiece was designed for entertaining. The main floor of the home features a beautiful open-concept layout, with spacious living, dining, kitchen and wet bar area. The key to any modern kitchen is a large, functional centre island with cooking station, sleek breakfast bar and large, well-organized walk-in pantry — a dream for anyone who loves to spend time in the kitchen. For movie lovers, there is also a state-of-the-art home theatre designed by one of Canada’s top audio specialty brands.

Overlooking the great room is a cosy loft with its very own deck offering views over the pool and the ridge of the Niagara Escarpment in the distance. This indoor and outdoor space spans 600 sq. ft. and is the perfect place to enjoy a nightcap.

The gem of this four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is its master suite. The main-floor master suite features an opening glass wall system that brings the outdoors into the space. The glass wall opens onto the private deck and offers floor-to-ceiling views over the natural surroundings. What’s more, the ensuite features a soaker tub and luxurious shower with heated river-rock floors in keeping with the natural elements.

Although there may not be any secret passageways, this home does feature a glass-walled wine cellar with modernist racking. The space is fully climate controlled and the glass is treated with UV protection to ensure a perfect wine climate.

This modern marvel is listed at $4,350,000.

Photos courtesy of moffat dunlap real estate