Life’s A Beach – Regalia Miami

18 storeys above a golden beach in Miami is a sumptuous paradise in the sky. Residence 18, one of the most luxurious abodes in the affluent Regalia condo tower, just hit the market for $9.9 million. Will you make it yours?

Miami has a style of luxury all its own — an intoxicating concoction of elegance and fearlessness that turns any visit into a modern-day fairytale. The famed Regalia condo tower is the ultimate example of the Miami lifestyle: this seaside structure is everything you know and love about the tropical town. And a little slice of heaven just opened up on its 18th floor.

Known as Residence 18, the $9.9-million suite occupies the entire storey — all 7,615 square feet of it. Composed as an ode to Miami itself, the space was fully designed and furnished for more than $1.5 million by iconic local interior designer Charles Allem, president and CEO of CAD International, Inc. — a design firm that’s widely recognized as one of the world’s most influential. The coastal décor brings the outdoors. The blue and peach beachscape is echoed inside the suite by a sandy-taupe, turquoise and bronze palette, walls of buttery leather, oversized silk-and-wool rugs and, of course, panoramic views of the sea below.

In true Miami fashion, the abode aims to feel like a resort at home

In true Miami fashion, the abode aims to feel like a resort at home. Mission: accomplished — aside from the fresh and beachy look of the place, no expense was spared while padding it with means of comfort. From a collection of plush sofas to the natural light that streams in through the floor-to-ceiling windows in most rooms, Residence 18 is not only a home, but also a hideaway.

The comfort level is balanced evenly by Allem’s sense of elegance as seen in the clean lines and sophisticated touches like the contemporary coffee tables, architectural lighting fixtures and the oval bathtub in the sigh-worthy master bathroom, which is totally stone clad and offers infinite ocean vistas. The kitchen was designed to be 100 per cent kosher and makes any amateur chef’s dreams come true with three preparation areas, two Sub-Zero refrigerators, two Miele ovens, two sinks, two dishwashers and four freezers, all complemented by the suite’s signature view of the water.

The design of the Regalia tower itself makes it appear as though it is one with the waves and the sand. Conceived of by architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia, founding principal of the Miami-based Arquitectonica, its sculpted form gives a sense of movement while the surplus of shimmering glass boosts the building’s oceanic vibe.

“Limited edition living on the ocean in Miami” is the slogan that’s splashed on the development’s website, and the sentiment is even truer on the 18th floor, where the ocean meets the sky in a cloudlike, luxury oasis unlike any other.

www.regaliamiami.com

www.twitter.com/regaliamiami

Photos By Daniel Petroni