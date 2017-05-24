FashionSummer 2017

Garden Variety – Fine Jewellery

24 May 2017 By
From muted to marvellous, these unique pieces are sure to jazz up even the most mundane summer ensembles.

1. This custom Royal de Versailles piece marries a floral brooch and Tahitian- and South Sea-pearl necklace for a winning design
www.royaldeversailles.com

2. From Carrera y Carrera comes this feminine Baile de Mariposas ring in yellow gold and mother-of-pearl
www.carreraycarrera.com

3. These sparkly treats are the Trillium Diamond studs by Penwarden Jewellery, boasting 2.46 total carat weight of round and marquise-shaped diamonds
www.penwardenjewellery.com

4. CHIMENTO reinterprets bamboo shape in this yellow-gold bracelet with diamonds from the Bamboo Over collection
www.finchcentrejewellers.com

5. Sparkle in these spectacular pink, blue and green diamond drop earrings by Martin Katz
www.martinkatz.com

6. The bold onyx Martin Katz knot cufflinks are accented with two round diamonds and set in 18K yellow gold
www.martinkatz.com

7. Floral-inspired rose gold and white gold rings with diamonds by Pasquale Bruni shine bright in the Bon Ton collection
www.royaldeversailles.com

