Garden Variety – Fine Jewellery

From muted to marvellous, these unique pieces are sure to jazz up even the most mundane summer ensembles.

1. This custom Royal de Versailles piece marries a floral brooch and Tahitian- and South Sea-pearl necklace for a winning design

www.royaldeversailles.com

2. From Carrera y Carrera comes this feminine Baile de Mariposas ring in yellow gold and mother-of-pearl

www.carreraycarrera.com

3. These sparkly treats are the Trillium Diamond studs by Penwarden Jewellery, boasting 2.46 total carat weight of round and marquise-shaped diamonds

www.penwardenjewellery.com

4. CHIMENTO reinterprets bamboo shape in this yellow-gold bracelet with diamonds from the Bamboo Over collection

www.finchcentrejewellers.com

5. Sparkle in these spectacular pink, blue and green diamond drop earrings by Martin Katz

www.martinkatz.com

6. The bold onyx Martin Katz knot cufflinks are accented with two round diamonds and set in 18K yellow gold

www.martinkatz.com

7. Floral-inspired rose gold and white gold rings with diamonds by Pasquale Bruni shine bright in the Bon Ton collection

