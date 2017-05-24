FashionSummer 2017

Heiress In Bavaria – Luxury Summer Fashion

24 May 2017 By
Swept away for a summer abroad in the most sophisticated and sultry ensembles of the season.

“Embrace Warm Summer Nights And Fiery New Romances”

Photographer: Bela Raba
Styling: Alexandra Dietl
Model: Egle @ Most Wanted Models
Hair & Makeup: John Elliott, using M.A.C. COSMETICS and ALCINA PROFESSIONAL
Creative Director: Carsten Dopamin
Making of Video: Marzena Walicka
Post Production: Florian Wagner
Location and Special Thanks to: Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski München
www.kempinski.com/vierjahreszeiten

