Heiress In Bavaria – Luxury Summer Fashion

Swept away for a summer abroad in the most sophisticated and sultry ensembles of the season.

“Embrace Warm Summer Nights And Fiery New Romances”

Photographer: Bela Raba

Styling: Alexandra Dietl

Model: Egle @ Most Wanted Models

Hair & Makeup: John Elliott, using M.A.C. COSMETICS and ALCINA PROFESSIONAL

Creative Director: Carsten Dopamin

Making of Video: Marzena Walicka

Post Production: Florian Wagner

Location and Special Thanks to: Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski München

www.kempinski.com/vierjahreszeiten