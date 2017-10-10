David Dixon and Dr. Semple partner to raise funds for women’s cancers

The Women’s College Hospital Foundation (WCHF) launched a line of beautiful hand-painted silk scarves with Canadian fashion designer, David Dixon and Dr. John Semple in support of women’s cancers. Dr. Semple, who in addition to being one of Canada’s top surgeons specializing in breast reconstruction post-mastectomy, is also a graduate of OCAD University. Dixon and Dr. Semple teamed up to create a beautiful silk scarf that incorporates one of Dr. Semple’s paintings with high-quality silk. Dixon and Dr. Semple decided to collaborate after Dixon, “was deeply inspired by [Semple’s painting’s] beautiful depiction of a woman’s resilience in the face of adversity and by the incredible caring and support that is so present in every member of the Women’s College Hospital care team.” He stipulates that “each patient is truly wrapped in care and it was this feeling of warmth and hope that underpinned the development of the scarf and the rest of my spring 2018 collection.” Dixon will be launching his spring 2018 collection at the Foundation’s upcoming Women for Women’s fundraising luncheon.

Dr. Semple says his inspiration comes from seeing, women facing extremely difficult decisions. “Although every woman’s journey with cancer is different, one common theme is always present – their extraordinary courage, strength and resilience,” he adds.

“By wrapping ourselves in these beautiful scarves, we can honour the women in our lives who have been touched by cancer,” says Dr. Ruth Heisey, the centre’s medical director. With seven years of history and $2.4 million raised to date, the Women for Women’s luncheon continues to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to funding cancer research.

Each scarf retails for $300 and are now available for purchase online. Proceeds go to supporting the WCH and Peter Gilgan Centre for Research and Learning, a collaboration with the Canadian Cancer Society.

