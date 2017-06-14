The 16th Annual SickKids Scrubs in the City: Marrakech

Over one thousand guests attended Scrubs in the City: Marrakech on June 1 at Evergreen Brick Works. It was one vivid night with over $650,000 raised to support a renewed, reimagined Hospital for Sick Children.

Several hundred of Toronto’s most chic and stylish guests attended the event, along with special guest and Instagram sensation Dean the Basset.

The funds raised from Scrubs will help build brand-new clinical facilities designed to accommodate cutting-edge best practices and technology, attract wold-class medical leaders, and provide children and their families with the utmost comfort and care.

Over the past 16 years, Scrubs has raised nearly $5 million for various high-priority needs at the hospital.

The 17th annual SickKids Scrubs in the City: Rome will take place on June 7, 2018.

www.sickkidsfoundation.com/scrubs

Photos by George Pimentel Photography