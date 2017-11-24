The One’s Presentation Gallery Officially Opens

Dolce joined esteemed president and founder of Mizrahi Developments, Sam Mizrahi, on November 21st for an exclusive first look at The One’s presentation gallery located at 181 Davenport Rd. Inside, guests were given a preview of the actual architecture, colour scheme and ultra-luxurious finishes of the anticipated building, and a feel for what the ambience will be like throughout The One. “Everything you see here is actual, from the ceiling heights to the baseboards and door hinges,” says Sam Mizrahi. Slated to be Canada’s first super tall building, The One broke ground early this October and is set to be completed by 2022.

www.onebloorwest.com

Photography by John Packman