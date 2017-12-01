The Margaret + George Make News gala fashion show and dinner, in support of the Breast Reconstruction Program at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, was a smashing sold-out success this November. This 6th Margaret + George event welcomed more than 200 guests at the Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto. All fundraising efforts will be directed toward creating the new position of Physician Assistant in the Breast Reconstruction Program. The Margaret + George events are organized by Lisa and George Corbo and have raised a total of $1.5 million for the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre to date.

Photos by George Pimentel Photography