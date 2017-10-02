Living the Dream: Fox Harb’r Resort

Wallace, N.S., is more than just a peaceful town — it’s a place I discovered during a weekend getaway at Canada’s premiere oceanfront resort, Fox Harb’r.

Located north of Halifax, N.S., and situated above the evergreen hills stands a private community overlooking the north shore. With its scenic views and luxurious flair this hidden gem offers its guests and residents a unique combination of luxury living balanced by the humbling essence of nature.

Founded by Canadian businessman Ron Joyce (co-founder of Tim Hortons), Fox Harb’r offers gourmet menus, a private vineyard, championship golf course, spa, sport shooting, an oceanfront tennis court and more.

Praised for its fine dining, the award-winning culinary team at Fox Harb’r dishes out seasonally inspired menus that highlight the finest of local flavours and ingredients, many of which are personally picked from the resort’s on-site greenhouse by head chef Shane Robilliard.

Whether you’re looking for savoury or sweet, you bet you can sink your teeth into mouth-watering Atlantic lobster, flavourful Tatamagouche rack of lamb or an enticing signature dessert at one of the resort’s exquisite restaurants, Cape Cliff Dining Room and The Willard.

The Fox Harb’r resort satisfies more than just your palate. This unique resort exudes the level of luxury, entertainment and ambience that guests and residents crave.

Fox Harb’r’s luxurious amenities include the resort’s extraordinary championship golf course. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy an array of services to enhance their skills and golfing experience. Plus, the Fox Harb’r Golf Pro Shop offers a complete selection of golf equipment, attire and footwear from leading brands such as Nike, FootJoy, Under Armour and more.

Fox Harb’r Resort is more than just a weekend getaway. It is a community that many call home. From executive townhomes and marina modern homes to custom homes, Fox Harb’r is capitalizing on its world-class resort with plans to expand its real estate in 2019.

Whether it be your principal residence, vacation home or sweet escape, any moment spent at Fox Harb’r resort is quite literally like living the dream.

For more information, visit

www.foxharbr.com

photos courtesy of Fox Harb’r Resort