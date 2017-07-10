There’s nothing quite like fast cars and caffeine to get your engine going. Sunday, July 9, marks the second edition of “Cars and Coffee Lugano” in the Ticino area of Switzerland, after 2016’s incredible success. This car-showcasing event brings together automobile enthusiasts to celebrate some of the best models and motor vehicle iterations in the industry. At the event, participants will elect one of the vehicles as the “Best of the Show.” The owner of the award-winning car will receive a rare Fiat 500 model car in gold 750, only one of eight produced by Italian artisan Fratellidoro — a luxury lifestyle gold car designer and manufacturer, who is offering the prize. The day will be split up into two sections: the morning will be exclusively for owners and selected guests; however, in the afternoon, the area will be freely accessible. Car and racing aficionado “Shmee150” will be in attendance with his Ferrari FF. Supporters of the event include Lages GT, Kessel, 2E Logistics, Torino Crea and global partner Michelin. These world-class automobiles will be on display next to Lake Lugano for a limited time.

cars.coffee