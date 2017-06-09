Big Night at The Green Barn 2017

Another big success for Big Night at The Green Barn as the annual event raised over $270,000 in support of The Stop Community Food Centre — a record-setting amount for the cause. On June 7, hundreds of guests came out to Artscape Wychwood Barns to celebrate backyard gardens of the past, present, and future. This year’s reception and main dinner chef’s included award-winning Lorenzo Loseto of George, Mark McEwan, Giovanna Alonzi and Rocco Agostino, to name a few. The menu for the evening included fresh, bold flavours and much-adored classics. Incredible live auction items included a Fogo Island Inn Experience and Dinner for 10 in Your Home by Chef Chris Brown.

With the help of events like Big Night at The Green Barn, The Stop aims to improve access to healthy food, all while maintaining dignity, building health and community and combatting inequality. All proceeds go towards supporting critical food access and vital community-building programs that include community kitchens, drop-ins and food banks. Dedicated committee members, John Montesano, Freddy De Gasperis, Deena DelZotto, Stephen Longo and Saverio Veltri, thank each one of the sponsors and everyone who came to show their support and continue to year after year.

www.thestop.org

Photos by The Stop Community Food Centre / Sam Santos, George Pimentel Photography