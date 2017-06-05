Baycrest Health Sciences’ Red Carpet Stage and Screen Series 2017

Baycrest Health Sciences — an international leader in elderly living and health, with a particular emphasis on cognitive health and aging — recently held its second annual Red Carpet Stage and Screen Series, a film series in support of the organization and its aim of providing care and assistance for seniors with mental health issues. After an outstanding sellout first year with this festival, it only made sense for Baycrest to follow up with another one this year. The event took place on May 11 at the Jacob Family Theatre at the Posluns Auditorium, located at the Baycrest facilities in Toronto.

Along with the sumptuous Italian cuisine and delicious cocktails served that evening, the highlight of the night was the featuring of executive producer Vanessa Dylyn’s documentary, entitled The Mystery of San Nicandro. The film recounts the extensive conversion to Judaism in 1920s fascist Italy, focusing on a group of Italian Roman Catholics in a quaint village in Italy — San Nicandro Garganico. After nearly two decades of practising Judaism, this group immigrated to Israel in 1949. These were the incipient stages that led to an entire generation of Italian Jews in Israel, many of whose descendants still live there today. The documentary speaks to the larger topic of a profound revitalization of Judaism in Italy. It touches on universal themes such as identity and belonging, as well as tracing one’s roots and ancestral heritage. The documentary was adapted from the John Davis book The Jews of San Nicandro. An art auction was held prior to the screening of the documentary. The Italian Contemporary Film Festival was the presenter of the evening.

As part of the Red Carpet Stage and Screen Series, donations received went toward Baycrest Health Sciences and its laudable cause of advancing research, care, education and innovative programming that will ameliorate the physical and mental health of seniors.

www.baycrest.org/redcarpet

Photos courtesy of Baycrest Health Sciences