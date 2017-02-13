The Tenors set to perform with Cirque du Soleil

Incredible vocals, mind-bending moves and inspired philanthropy come together for the fifth annual One Night for One Drop.

The Tenors are set to highlight an exclusive, one-night-only event at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 3 in partnership with One Drop.

The One Drop organization, aimed at providing clean drinking water to third world countries, is the brainchild of Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté. Laliberté has enlisted The Tenors to perform alongside Cirque acts at the fifth annual event, One Night for One Drop. This year’s theme is inspired by legendary rock classics, and the group’s song list will include their unique rendition of Queen’s famous “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“It’s going to be, we think, a very special artistic moment for everyone to remember for years to come,” says Fraser Walters, one-third of the award-winning trio.

Walters says most groups would be scared to tackle the song, but the trio is more excited than anything. “We’ve certainly made it our own while paying tribute to what we think is an incredible band,” says Walters.

The Tenors are no strangers to the One Night for One Drop stage, will be their second time performing for the charity event — this time on a much larger scale.

“To have a global iconic brand like Cirque du Soleil [and One Drop] invite you to their stage is a complete honour,” says Walters. “[The organization] really follows through — not only raising money on this marquee event once a year, but then following up and going into communities to ensure that there is sustainability in their efforts.”

Other special guests include William Shatner, Redfoo of LMFAO and 13-year-old America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal.

Fraser Walters, Victor Micallef and Clifton Murray of The Tenors sat down with Dolce to spill the details on this exciting star-studded collaboration, and to find out what’s next for the multi-platinum trio.

Dolce: Why is philanthropy so important to you as individuals and as a group?

Victor Micallef: We have all heard the expression “it takes a village.”I truly believe this. Everyone has a responsibility to take care of our precious planet. The Tenors have always firmly believed that we can all contribute in some way, to improve the quality of life around the globe, not only for ourselves but also for our children and their children. Giving back is extremely important to us.

Dolce: Rock classics are not exactly what comes to mind when you think of your award-winning trio. What was it like to step into this genre? What challenges did you face initially?

Clifton Murray: Well, I have to say that the prospect of performing rock classics alongside Cirque du Soleil is an incredibly exciting opportunity. All three Tenors, have, at one point in our careers, been the lead vocalist in a rock group and have tackled soaring ballads. So, one could argue this is a return to our individual roots. But the challenge still remains to give these iconic behemoths new life. We have used orchestra, new instrumentation and harmony to enhance the songs but we’re always careful to stay true to the melody and the magic that made the song great in the first place. And then there’s the added pressure of hitting those insane, high notes that have become so revered. There’s no getting around them, you just have to go for it.

Dolce: Can you tell me a little bit about what’s in store for the performance? How long did it take for you to prepare?

Victor Micallef: Not only will this be a dramatic experience for us but it will also take us on a new journey musically. The Tenors will be joining Cirque to pay homage to the legendary band Queen by performing two of their most epic ballads, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Who Wants To Live Forever.” This is a huge undertaking, but when the Cirque du Soleil team asked us if we were up to the challenge, we didn’t hesitate to say yes. “Bohemian Rhapsody” is gigantic, and when breaking it down, it’s more like an operatic rock medley than your typical radio tune. It’s genius! We are all big fans of Queen’s music, and although some may find it hard to imagine a group like ours covering a song like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, I think that it’s a fantastic fit. Hopefully we will surprise some people that night! So, when you ask how much preparation goes into something like this, let’s just say… more than usual!

Dolce: What are you currently working on? Can you share some exciting projects you have on the horizon?

Clifton Murray: We have a very exciting year coming up. We have been in-studio working on new music and collaborations. We have our upcoming spring tour, “An Intimate Evening with the Tenors” and possibly more dates later in the year. We also have some full orchestra shows coming up including at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. There are a number of charitable and private events that will take us around the world to Italy, Southeast Asia and North America.

