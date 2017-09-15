The New Range Rover Autobiography

Land Rover continues its remarkable legacy with its new pinnacle of refinement: the Range Rover Autobiography. No longer is the Range Rover simply for off-roading and camping.

If Land Rover wrote an autobiography, the Range Rover would be an integral part of the brand’s story. Perhaps that’s why it introduced the Range Rover Autobiography back in 1970, a vehicle that had two doors and a down-to-earth interior design, making it clear to consumers that this was a no-frills SUV. The major focus was to embody and emphasize the British brand’s land-roving reputation. It was not until the 1980s that Land Rover really began to dress up the Range Rover, making it one of the most competitive and luxurious sport utility vehicles to date. With the latest edition of the Range Rover Autobiography, Land Rover has maintained its place with other top luxury vehicles in the same category, which is largely credited to the high-end interior filled with amenities, highly intelligent technology and a powerful engine. If you’re ready to surround yourself with excellence, step inside the Autobiography.

When you climb into the Autobiography, the first thing you’ll notice is that the interior is flooded with light, giving it a unique bright spaciousness. The panoramic roof enhances that feeling of space and allows connection to the world outside, especially when driving through a leafy forest or heading home while the sun sets. If you need a break from the sunshine on those extra-hot days, the full-length power blind provides extra shade when needed. Adding to that exceptional interior experience, Land Rover has focused on increased comfort for long journeys. The Autobiography has massage seats that feature five different modes and are available for both the driver and front-seat passenger. The seats are made with beautiful materials like contrast-stitched semi-aniline leather with high-grade hides and are flawlessly executed for exceptional suppleness and a natural appearance.

The lavish interior does not stop there, but continues with a top-of-the-line infotainment system, including a full-screen map. The list of advanced technologies in this truck covers all aspects of safety. This truck pretty much does the thinking for you — though we are not suggesting you let it. It has two unique features: a 360-degree camera that delivers an all-around park distance control and lane-keeping assistance with a driver monitor that can to detect a drowsy driver. The Range Rover Autobiography also boasts automatic high beams and autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. If you think this is a remarkable assortment of technological advances, you’ll be even more impressed to learn this beauty can also parallel and perpendicular park all by itself. All the driver has to do is select the proper gear and control the speed.

5-L V-8 supercharged automatic 4WDStop/start 8-speed transmission510 hp @ 6500 rpm461 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm305 cu in, 5.0 Litre5.4 secondsSpeaking of speed, under the hood you’ll find a Land Rover V-8 supercharged automatic 4WD 5-Litre gas engine with stop/start 8-speed transmission. It pushes out 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque, which makes it hit 100 kilometres per hour in 5.4 seconds. This is an SUV for someone who works hard and plays hard. This engine will get you 17.1-L/100 km in the city and 12.5-L/100 km on the highway. Land Rover says the maximum speed for the V-8 supercharged engine is 250 km/h when specified with 22-inch wheels and the standard wheelbase. The long wheelbase is an option for a heavier price tag, but this version of the Autobiography also offers a knurled finish to interior features and rear executive class seating.

Adding to how far Land Rover has come with the Range Rover since the ’70s, the SUV’s exterior has a notable presence on the road. This is the vehicle you treat yourself to when you’ve made it to the top. When you want to make a statement on the road, let the Autobiography do the announcing for you, and people will hear your message loud and clear. It has a debonair, classy look with the Dark Atlas grille surround, Atlas grille mesh and chrome ribs. The esthetic touches in the interior, like the embossed Autobiography script on the centre rear squab of the semi-aniline leather, or the name badging on the tailgate, are the tiny details that make it clear this is not the same no-frills truck you met in the ’70s. As powerful and rugged as its competitors, only the Autobiography is impossible to ignore.

