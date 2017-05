Ferrari’s most powerful production car, to date, made its first public debut back in April at Auto Shanghai. The Ferrari 812 Superfast reaches new heights in terms of power and control. With a new 6.5-litre V12 engine and, for the first time, Electric Power Steering, this Ferrari offers unparalleled handling and sheer power output. This model will be delivered to customers in the fourth quarter of this year.

812superfast.ferrari.com

Photo courtesy of ferrari