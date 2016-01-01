For over 20 years, Dolce Vita Luxury Magazine has been an internationally respected, nationally recognized, luxury lifestyle guide to living the good life. A product of the passion of brother-and-sister duo Fernando Zerillo and Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, Dolce Vita continues its tradition of uncovering the most stylish fashion, automotive and jewelry; the most desirable resorts and real estate locales, and profiling countrywide and international businesses and entrepreneurs of high distinction. Our hope is to inspire.

Today, this Toronto-based luxury lifestyle magazine remains the flagship publication of Dolce Publishing Inc., distributing over 290,000 pristine copies annually across Canada and select U.S. cities. Catering to a distinguished readership of VIPs and prominent social figures, including CEOs, presidents, doctors, lawyers and national/local celebrities, Dolce Vita is your one-stop guide to living the sweet life.

