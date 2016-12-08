Winter 2016
Celebrity
10
Jan
2017
The Timepiece and the Musical
Jaeger-LeCoultre congratulates La La Land director Damien Chazelle for winning seven Golden Globes and breaking the record for the most Golden Globes won by a single movie. On August 3, 2016, La...
1
75
All Time
Read More
Web Exclusives
06
Jan
2017
Ammon Carver: Fringe and Philanthropy
Praised as one of the best in the business, New York-based hairstylist Ammon Carver is making waves. The Salt Lake City-born stylist was nominated an outstanding five times by the North American...
3
593
All Time
Read More
Travel
06
Jan
2017
2017 Travel Forecast with Anthony Lassman
Dolce sits down with Anthony Lassman, co-founder of London-based bespoke travel agency Nota Bene, to take notes on his favourite jet-setting destinations for 2017. Dolce Magazine: What are some travel trends you’re...
3
77
All Time
Read More
Web Exclusives
06
Jan
2017
STK Toronto Hosts Grand Opening Party
On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, STK Toronto hosted its exclusive grand opening party in honour of its first Canadian location in Yorkville. Toronto’s influencers, power players and party people celebrated the restaurant’s...
3
121
All Time
Read More
Success Stories
08
Dec
2016
Hilary Weston
26th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario
Hilary Weston Founder, The Hilary M. Weston Foundation for Youth and Former 26th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. When it comes to expression — the transmittance of ideas, emotions and dreams — few...
1
393
All Time
Read More
Success Stories
08
Dec
2016
Calin Rovinescu
Air Canada
Calin Rovinescu President and CEO of Air Canada. Sometimes it’s hard to remember just how serious the financial crisis that hit the world in the fall of 2008 really was. Entire industries,...
1
337
All Time
Read More
Success Stories
08
Dec
2016
Larry Rosen
Harry Rosen
Larry Rosen CEO, Harry Rosen Inc. When you think about it, there are very few retailers recognized across Canada by just a single person’s name, and when you mention the name “Harry,”...
4
1.1k
All Time
Read More
Success Stories
08
Dec
2016
Sylvia Mantella
Mantella Corporation and Animal Rescue Sanctuary
Sylvia Mantella Philanthropist, Brand Manager of Mantella Corporation and Co-Founder of The Mantella Animal Rescue and Adoption Sanctuary. For Sylvia Mantella, fashion is more than just surface level. “There are many layers...
9
605
All Time
Read More
Success Stories
08
Dec
2016
Emmanuelle Gattuso
Philanthropist and Cancer Survivor
Emmanuelle Gattuso Philanthropist And Cancer Survivor. Very few have the ability to absorb a life-altering event, the kind that turns your world upside-down, and build it into a lifelong commitment to helping...
6
845
All Time
Read More
Success Stories
08
Dec
2016
Sam Mizrahi
Mizrahi Developments
Sam Mizrahi President and CEO, Mizrahi Developments. When Sam Mizrahi, president of Mizrahi Developments, set his sights on the most famous intersection in the blossoming metropolis of Toronto, he knew it was...
7
644
All Time
Read More
The Timepiece and the Musical