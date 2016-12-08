Celebrity

10 Jan 2017

The Timepiece and the Musical

Jaeger-LeCoultre congratulates La La Land director Damien Chazelle for winning seven Golden Globes and breaking the record for the most Golden Globes won by a single movie. On August 3, 2016, La...
1 75
All Time
Read More

Web Exclusives

06 Jan 2017

Ammon Carver: Fringe and Philanthropy

Praised as one of the best in the business, New York-based hairstylist Ammon Carver is making waves. The Salt Lake City-born stylist was nominated an outstanding five times by the North American...
3 593
All Time
Read More

Travel

06 Jan 2017

2017 Travel Forecast with Anthony Lassman

Dolce sits down with Anthony Lassman, co-founder of London-based bespoke travel agency Nota Bene, to take notes on his favourite jet-setting destinations for 2017. Dolce Magazine: What are some travel trends you’re...
3 77
All Time
Read More

Web Exclusives

06 Jan 2017

STK Toronto Hosts Grand Opening Party

On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, STK Toronto hosted its exclusive grand opening party in honour of its first Canadian location in Yorkville. Toronto’s influencers, power players and party people celebrated the restaurant’s...
3 121
All Time
Read More

Success Stories

08 Dec 2016

Hilary Weston 26th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

Hilary Weston Founder, The Hilary M. Weston Foundation for Youth and Former 26th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. When it comes to expression — the transmittance of ideas, emotions and dreams — few...
1 393
All Time
Read More

Success Stories

08 Dec 2016

Calin Rovinescu Air Canada

Calin Rovinescu President and CEO of Air Canada. Sometimes it’s hard to remember just how serious the financial crisis that hit the world in the fall of 2008 really was. Entire industries,...
1 337
All Time
Read More

Success Stories

08 Dec 2016

Larry Rosen Harry Rosen

Larry Rosen CEO, Harry Rosen Inc. When you think about it, there are very few retailers recognized across Canada by just a single person’s name, and when you mention the name “Harry,”...
4 1.1k
All Time
Read More

Success Stories

08 Dec 2016

Sylvia Mantella Mantella Corporation and Animal Rescue Sanctuary

Sylvia Mantella Philanthropist, Brand Manager of Mantella Corporation and Co-Founder of The Mantella Animal Rescue and Adoption Sanctuary. For Sylvia Mantella, fashion is more than just surface level. “There are many layers...
9 605
All Time
Read More

Success Stories

08 Dec 2016

Emmanuelle Gattuso Philanthropist and Cancer Survivor

Emmanuelle Gattuso Philanthropist And Cancer Survivor. Very few have the ability to absorb a life-altering event, the kind that turns your world upside-down, and build it into a lifelong commitment to helping...
6 845
All Time
Read More

Success Stories

08 Dec 2016

Sam Mizrahi Mizrahi Developments

Sam Mizrahi President and CEO, Mizrahi Developments. When Sam Mizrahi, president of Mizrahi Developments, set his sights on the most famous intersection in the blossoming metropolis of Toronto, he knew it was...
7 644
All Time
Read More