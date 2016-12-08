Success Stories

08 Dec 2016

Hilary Weston 26th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

Hilary Weston Founder, The Hilary M. Weston Foundation for Youth and Former 26th Lieutenant Governor of Ontario. When it comes to expression — the transmittance of ideas, emotions and dreams — few...
08 Dec 2016

Calin Rovinescu Air Canada

Calin Rovinescu President and CEO of Air Canada. Sometimes it’s hard to remember just how serious the financial crisis that hit the world in the fall of 2008 really was. Entire industries,...
08 Dec 2016

Larry Rosen Harry Rosen

Larry Rosen CEO, Harry Rosen Inc. When you think about it, there are very few retailers recognized across Canada by just a single person’s name, and when you mention the name “Harry,”...
08 Dec 2016

Sylvia Mantella Mantella Corporation and Animal Rescue Sanctuary

Sylvia Mantella Philanthropist, Brand Manager of Mantella Corporation and Co-Founder of The Mantella Animal Rescue and Adoption Sanctuary. For Sylvia Mantella, fashion is more than just surface level. “There are many layers...
08 Dec 2016

Emmanuelle Gattuso Philanthropist and Cancer Survivor

Emmanuelle Gattuso Philanthropist And Cancer Survivor. Very few have the ability to absorb a life-altering event, the kind that turns your world upside-down, and build it into a lifelong commitment to helping...
08 Dec 2016

Sam Mizrahi Mizrahi Developments

Sam Mizrahi President and CEO, Mizrahi Developments. When Sam Mizrahi, president of Mizrahi Developments, set his sights on the most famous intersection in the blossoming metropolis of Toronto, he knew it was...
08 Dec 2016

Peter Mansbridge Canadian Broadcaster CBC News

Peter Mansbridge Canadian Broadcaster, Chief Correspondent for Cbc News And Anchor of The National. Over the past 20 years in Canada, one person has been viewed by more Canadians than any other...
08 Dec 2016

Iris Apfel Fashion Icon

Iris Apfel Fashion Icon. Chances are, if you know anything about fashion, then you know the name Iris Apfel. If you don’t recognize the name, you will probably recognize the crop of...
08 Dec 2016

Rhiannon Traill The Economic Club of Canada

Rhiannon Traill President And CEO, The Economic Club of Canada. You know you’re officially interesting when you’re a mother, an entrepreneur, the president of the internationally renowned Economic Club of Canada, constantly...
08 Dec 2016

Ferris Rafauli Grandeur Luxury Homes

Ferris Rafauli Founder, Ferris Rafauli – Grandeur Luxury Homes Inc. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, perhaps the greatest Renaissance man since the Renaissance, once defined architecture as eine erstarrte Muzik, or “frozen music.”...
